Eldridge police chief on paid leave

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldridge police chief has been placed on administrative leave.

According to the police department, they placed Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler on administrative leave back on Oct. 16. due to a confidential personnel matter.

The police department says they have plans in place to ensure police operations continue as normal and services are available during the chief’s leave of absence.

More information will be released when it becomes available, the police department concluded.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.