KWQC TV6′s Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 is pleased to announce the new anchor to co-host the News at 6 p.m. is Morgan Ottier.

She will join Redrick Terry on the anchor desk.

The announcement comes after long-time anchor Paula Sands announced her retirement after 41 years at the station.

“I’m humbled and truly grateful for the opportunity to co-anchor the 6 p.m. news. This is where local news lives, and it’s been my dream to one day be part of that effort.” says Ottier. “Paula Sands is not only a gifted journalist, she is a talented and beloved news anchor, and I share her passion for storytelling. KWQC has always been my home. So, I’m beyond excited to step into this new role. I feel proud to work with our 6 p.m. team, alongside Redrick Terry, who is a consummate professional and wonderful friend.”

Ottier started at KWQC in September of 2010 after spending the summer as an intern with TV6.

She anchored TV6′s morning show “Quad Cities Today” alongside Jenna Jackson, Redrick Terry, and Meteorologist Kevin Phelps for many years.

She currently anchors and produces Quad Cities Today at 11am and co-hosts “Quad Cities Live” every Friday at 3 p.m. alongside Jake Eastburn.

“I’ve had the privilege of watching Morgan grow as a journalist and an anchor at KWQC. She brings great news judgement into our news meetings and has become a valued and trusted leader in our newsroom. While it was be hard to replace Paula Sands, I know Morgan is the right person to take over at 6 p.m” says Anne Hughes, KWQC TV6 News Director.

Ottier is a University of Iowa graduate. She graduated with degrees in both Journalism and English.

She has won several state and regional journalism awards and has been Emmy nominated twice.

You will see Ottier on the 6 p.m. news starting on Nov. 6.

Paula will still be with KWQC through the end of the year continuing her show Paula Sands Live.

