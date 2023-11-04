KWQC TV6′s Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With the recent announcement of Paula Sands retirement after 41 years at KWQC TV6, we are now beginning the first phase of transitioning in preparation for Paula’s retirement.

TV6 is proud to announce that TV6′s Morgan Ottier will now be co-anchoring the 6 p.m. news with Redrick Terry.

Tune in Monday evening to see Morgan’s first show as the new 6 p.m. news co-anchor in place of Paula Sands.

Paula will still be with KWQC TV6 through the end of the year continuing her show Paula Sands Live.

