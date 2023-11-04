LIVE: Cranksgiving, Starry Night Gala, and more with KWQC

By Brianna Ballog
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cranksgiving, Starry Night Gala, and more coming from the KWQC team on Saturday.

A Clinton community food drive brought in over 50 bicyclists to participate in their annual Cranksgiving Fundraiser.

The Gray matters collective and Foster’s Voice are hosting the 2023 Starry Night Gala at the Waterfront Convention Center.

After tonight, we will fall back to standard time overnight with “Daylight Saving Time”.

Next Saturday is Veterans Day, and the Rock Island National Cemetery on the Arsenal is hosting a ceremony at 1 p.m. at Committal Shelter 2.

