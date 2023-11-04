Quiet and mild weather this weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our weekend looks to be a quiet one, with scattered clouds, sunshine, and mild temperatures in the 50′s and 60′s. We do expect to see a brief warm up for the start of the work week, with temperatures rising into the 60′s to near the 70 degree mark Monday. Readings become a bit more seasonable through midweek, with highs in the 50′s and lows in the 30′s and 40′s. Look for occasional rain chances through the period, followed by cooler temperatures by week’s end.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour tonight as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Also replace the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 57°. Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Low: 35°. Wind: N 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Patchy morning fog. Sunshine and scattered clouds. High: 62°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.