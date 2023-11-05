4 injured in Jackson Co. crash

Car accident
Car accident
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - 4 people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Jackson County Saturday night.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2011 Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on 9th Avenue toward Bellevue-Cascade Road, just south of Bernard, Iowa. At approximately 9:36 p.m., the driver lost control of the truck and entered a ditch, where the vehicle rolled and landed on its tires.

Three of the four occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Two were airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals, the other two were taken to an area hospital by Cascade EMS. Names of the occupants have not been released. The crash remains under investigation.

