4 injured in Jackson Co. crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - 4 people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Jackson County Saturday night.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2011 Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on 9th Avenue toward Bellevue-Cascade Road, just south of Bernard, Iowa. At approximately 9:36 p.m., the driver lost control of the truck and entered a ditch, where the vehicle rolled and landed on its tires.

Three of the four occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Two were airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals, the other two were taken to an area hospital by Cascade EMS. Names of the occupants have not been released. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.