Clinton’s annual Cranksgiving food drive held Saturday

CLINTON, Iowa {KWQC} – Over 50 bicyclists participated in Clinton’s annual Cranksgiving food drive and scavenger hunt. All proceeds and nonperishable items will be donated to the Pantries United Foodbank.

It was a nice crisp 50 degrees for 50 bicyclists to throw on their turkey attire and hit the community of Clinton on a 10 non perishable item scavenger hunt. The event began in 2009, and is a fun way to get the community involved for a great cause.

“Thankful for everyone that comes to support of all sorts of ages, all sorts of different people, whether you bike or not,” said co-organizer Eddie Dunham. “It’s one of those things that it just gets people out. My friends that have came in the last, three, four years, everyone wants to kind of get involved and try to pitch in wherever they can.”

The bicyclists started at DeAnna’s Java Café, and with their kick stands propped up, they were off. The goal is to find one item from 10 different stops with all those items being donated to the food bank.

“A couple of years ago, we changed it a little bit instead of requiring everybody to make 10 stops, they could eliminate five stops by donating $5 per stop that they eliminated,” said co-organizer Mary Rupp. “And the reason for that was because they could purchase more items for the food pantry as opposed to somebody spending more than you normally would for a can of soup or whatever. So using the same amount of dollars spent but having it go further.”

For Doug Larson, this was his second Cranksgiving. Some of the riders, it was their first time.

“It’s a good charity for our local area,” said Larson. “It’s a fun ride for the group. The weather’s decent today. The past year is a bit a little chilly. So, this is our second. My wife and I and it’s a good time. We have a blast.”

Nonperishables can still be dropped off at DeAnna’s Java Café at 1015 13th Ave North in Clinton. All proceeds will go to the Pantries United Foodbank to help families during the holiday season.

