Crews respond to fire at Kewanee Boiler Shop
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A fire caused damage at the Kewanee Boiler Shop building in Kewanee, Illinois Saturday night.
A social media post from the City of Kewanee Facebook page Saturday night confirmed the fire, and asked nearby residents to stay away so crews can safely work.
Another post from Kewanee mayor Gary Moore thanked the responding agencies who helped battle the fire.
We are working to learn more, including the extent of damage, potential injuries or a cause.
This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.