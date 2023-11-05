Crews respond to fire at Kewanee Boiler Shop

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A fire caused damage at the Kewanee Boiler Shop building in Kewanee, Illinois Saturday night.

A social media post from the City of Kewanee Facebook page Saturday night confirmed the fire, and asked nearby residents to stay away so crews can safely work.

Unfortunately, the old Boiler Shop is currently on fire. We ask that you please stay away from the area so that crews can safely work. We appreciate everyone’s compliance with this. Safety first. Posted by City of Kewanee, Illinois on Saturday, November 4, 2023

Another post from Kewanee mayor Gary Moore thanked the responding agencies who helped battle the fire.

Tonight we were saddened to find out the Kewanee Boiler Shop was on fire. We hate to see a Kewanee Landmark burning to... Posted by Mayor Gary Moore on Saturday, November 4, 2023

We are working to learn more, including the extent of damage, potential injuries or a cause.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

