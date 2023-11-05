Increasing cloudiness ahead

Some hit and miss showers possible next week
We've got sunshine to start our Sunday, but clouds will arrive later today. Look for highs in the 50's and 60's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a clear and cool start, we’ll begin to see clouds on the increase, especially this afternoon. Look for highs reaching the upper 50′s to middle 60′s as winds pick up out of the south. Those clouds stick with is as we head into the work week. A brief warm up will occur for your Monday, with readings in the 60′s to near 70 degrees. After that, rain chances arrive, bringing showers into the region late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temperatures cool a bit with highs in the 50′s through midweek. We’ll bring the coats and jackets back for the end of the week with temperatures in the 40′s to near 50 degrees.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog. Sunshine, then gradually increasing cloudiness. High: 63°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 53°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 69°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

