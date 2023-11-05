LIVE: Kewanee boiler shop fire, election day and more with KWQC

By Brianna Ballog
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kewanee boiler shop fire, upcoming election day, and more coming from the KWQC team on Sunday.

We are continuing to follow developments in a fire at the old boiler shop in Kewanee. Earlier this afternoon, police say two teenagers have been charged in connection to the incident.

In Jackson County, four people are hurt after a single vehicle truck crash.

Election day is on Tuesday in Iowa. In Scott County, polls will be open from 7a.m. until 8 p.m.

A Muscatine boy has defied the odds after facing several health conditions, but now he has a shot to study at one of the most prestigious soccer programs in the world.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
Nearly 7,000 customers were without power early Friday Morning in the Illinois Quad Cities.
Tree falls on power line, causes major power outage in Illinois Quad Cities

Latest News

A Muscatine boy earned a shot at a prestigious soccer program after defying the odds with...
“Miracles can and do happen”
A fire caused damage at the Kewanee Boiler Shop building in Kewanee, Illinois Saturday night.
2 teenagers charged in Kewanee Boiler Shop fire
We've got sunshine to start our Sunday, but clouds will arrive later today. Look for highs in...
Your First Alert Forecast
Over 50 bicyclists participated in Clinton’s annual Cranksgiving food drive and scavenger hunt....
Clinton’s annual Cranksgiving food drive held Saturday
The Gray Matters Collective and Foster’s Voice – Suicide Awareness hosted their second annual...
The second annual Starry Night Gala to bring Awareness to Suicide Prevention held Saturday