LIVE: Kewanee boiler shop fire, election day and more with KWQC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kewanee boiler shop fire, upcoming election day, and more coming from the KWQC team on Sunday.

We are continuing to follow developments in a fire at the old boiler shop in Kewanee. Earlier this afternoon, police say two teenagers have been charged in connection to the incident.

In Jackson County, four people are hurt after a single vehicle truck crash.

Election day is on Tuesday in Iowa. In Scott County, polls will be open from 7a.m. until 8 p.m.

A Muscatine boy has defied the odds after facing several health conditions, but now he has a shot to study at one of the most prestigious soccer programs in the world.

