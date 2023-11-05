One war, two perspectives: Local reaction to Israel-Palestine conflict

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - We are approaching the one month mark in the Israel-Hamas war and some local residents are speaking out against Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 attacks. Local supporters of Palestine rallied in Moline and Davenport on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire.

Hamas shocked the world when they brutally attacked Israel without warning on Oct. 7. And since then, Israel has been retaliating against the terrorist group in Gaza, with thousands of Palestinians dead, as a result.

“We’re out here calling for peace, calling for ceasefire, to stop the bloodshed.” said James C., assistant director of outreach at the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities.

Locally, about a hundred supporters of Palestine met in Moline on Saturday to rally and march across the I-74 bridge, into Davenport, in an effort to bring attention to their call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and for world leaders to make a serious push toward a two-state solution.

“Honestly, I would really love to see that the full power of the United States come together with the western world,” said James, “and actually come up with the truthful solution.”

James says the lack of real solutions for Palestinians have left Hamas with no choice but to act.

“Hamas is a product of the Palestinians having no voice.” said James, “You know, do I agree with them? Do I not? That’s, you know, it’s a tough situation.”

Allan Ross, with the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, says Hamas and their sympathizers are the reason Israelis and Palestinians have not found peace.

“Hamas has 300 miles of tunnels that all these civilians could hide in, but they won’t let them.” said Ross, “They want these civilians killed because they could care less about their fellow Palestinians.” He added, “They just want to kill Jews, they want to destroy Israel.”

Allan says he would like there to be peace, but it is not possible with Hamas in control.

“Until all hostages are released alive, and those terrorists are brought to justice.” said Ross, “There’s not going to be a ceasefire.”

Saturday’s rally comes after a pro-Palestinian demonstration was held last weekend in Davenport.

James says they plan to hold demonstrations each weekend until there is a ceasefire, and humanitarian aid can be sent into Gaza.

