The second annual Starry Night Gala to bring Awareness to Suicide Prevention held Saturday

Weekend Fastcast, Nov. 3
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa {KWQC} – The Gray Matters Collective and Foster’s Voice – Suicide Awareness hosted their second annual Starry Night Gala at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf on Saturday.

Hundreds were invited to hear from global suicide prevention speaker, Kevin Hines.

“This means the world to me,” said Hines. “To be able to give back in a way that allows Foster’s Voice and The Gray Matters Collective, to spread their message of suicide prevention, hope, healing and recovery from brain pain, and get people the help they need when they’re in the deepest struggle of their life.”

The Gala is a night to fundraise for the Foster’s Care Fund which helps individuals in need of mental health therapy and financial assistance.

At last year’s Starry Night Gala, $40,000 was raised. According to The Gray Matters Collective, the Quad Cities has a higher suicide rate than the national average.

“One barrier to care is financial stress and burden,” says Haley DeGreve, Gray Matters founder & CEO. “We only hope this fund, in memory of Foster Atwood, will continue to help those who need it.”

The night concluded with the crowning of the 2023 Mr. Starry Night, who was the male mental health advocate who raised the most money. TV 6 is awaiting the total amount raised for the event.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation

Latest News

Over 50 bicyclists participated in Clinton’s annual Cranksgiving food drive and scavenger hunt....
Clinton’s annual Cranksgiving food drive held Saturday
Over 50 bicyclists participated in Clinton’s annual Cranksgiving food drive and scavenger hunt....
Clinton’s annual Cranksgiving food drive held Saturday
Cranksgiving, Starry Night Gala, and more with KWQC
Cranksgiving, Starry Night Gala, and more with KWQC
This is for generic images for news only.
Cranksgiving, Starry Night Gala, and more with KWQC