Art That Heals exhibit at Bettendorf library during November

Art That Heals exhibit on display at Bettendorf library
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF Iowa (KWQC) -Artist Judith Costello discusses the wonders of art therapy--especially related to her ongoing breast cancer battle and journey.

Bettendorf Public Library is displaying an exhibit called “Art That Heals” throughout the month of November. A special reception for participating artists is set for Nov. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
Nearly 7,000 customers were without power early Friday Morning in the Illinois Quad Cities.
Tree falls on power line, causes major power outage in Illinois Quad Cities
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

Bettendorf honors veterans
Bettendorf honoring veterans
The Rotary Club Blanket Drive will take place at KWQC on Nov. 10.
Rotary Club Blanket Drive at KWQC on Nov 10
Rock Island said water main work at 11th Street and 25th Avenue will detour traffic until about...
Traffic alert: Rock Island 11th St. and 25th Ave.
A wrap for shrubs or trees can be protective during winter.
Getting trees and woody shrubs ready for winter dormancy
A wrap for shrubs or trees can be protective during winter.
Getting trees and woody shrubs ready for winter dormancy