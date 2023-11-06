Art That Heals exhibit at Bettendorf library during November
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF Iowa (KWQC) -Artist Judith Costello discusses the wonders of art therapy--especially related to her ongoing breast cancer battle and journey.
Bettendorf Public Library is displaying an exhibit called “Art That Heals” throughout the month of November. A special reception for participating artists is set for Nov. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m.
