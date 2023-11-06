Bettendorf giving veterans a lift

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Veterans Day is Saturday, and the city of Bettendorf will honor those who have served in several ways.

From now through Friday, Bettendorf Transit is offering free rides for veterans.

You can find information on routes and schedules at bettendorf.org/transit.

On Saturday, the city will hold a ceremony at Bettendorf’s Veterans Memorial Park. It will include an honor guard and a wreath laying. The program starts at 2 p.m.

