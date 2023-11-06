Breezy and warm start to the work week

Rain chances possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday
Look for breezy and warmer conditions as we head into the first day of the work week.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Temperatures will be well above average as we start the work week. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a breezy southwest to west wine 10-20 mph. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

A few clouds will be scattered about tonight. The wind will calm down a bit and temperatures fall to the lower 40s. Heading into the day Tuesday we will have a partly cloudy sky ahead of our next system that brings a slight chance for a few light rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will generally stay less than a tenth of an inch.

Cooler temperatures are expected by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. High: 740°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and cool temperatures. Low: 41°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudyand cooler. High: 60°.

