Breezy and warm start to the work week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Temperatures will be well above average as we start the work week. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a breezy southwest to west wine 10-20 mph. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

A few clouds will be scattered about tonight. The wind will calm down a bit and temperatures fall to the lower 40s. Heading into the day Tuesday we will have a partly cloudy sky ahead of our next system that brings a slight chance for a few light rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will generally stay less than a tenth of an inch.

Cooler temperatures are expected by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. High: 740°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and cool temperatures. Low: 41°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudyand cooler. High: 60°.

