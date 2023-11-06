A breezy and warm start to the work week

Rain chances possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday
Look for breezy and warmer conditions as we head into the first day of the work week.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It’ll be a mild start to the work week, with temperatures that would normally be in the 30′s starting out in the 50′s. It’s only going to get warmer from here, with morning clouds transitioning to afternoon sun and brisk west winds. Highs should reach the 60′s to near 70 degrees this afternoon, as winds pick up at 10 to 20+ mph. Those winds should diminish overnight as lows settle into the 40′s. Scattered clouds will continue into Tuesday, followed by a chance for showers developing by late evening into early Wednesday morning. Expect another brief warm up Wednesday, followed by readings cooling down into the 40′s to low 50′s by the end of the week.

TODAY:  Morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine. Breezy and warmer. High: 69°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Scattered clouds and cool temperatures. Low: 43°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 58°.

