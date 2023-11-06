Christmas Market Reveal to be held this weekend

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Katie Thompson, creator of the the unique retail collaborative known as THE Market: A Journey to Joy, 1800 7th Avenue, Moline, discusses the upcoming Christmas Market Reveal on Nov. 10-11.

Watch the segment to learn more about how shoppers can find items to fulfill all gifting and holiday decor needs. See more at the Facebook event page here.

To contact the business, email: katie@themarketqc.com or follow on FACEBOOK.

Visit the website at https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/

