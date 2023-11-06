Combine Steakhouse to host first whiskey tasting Nov. 17

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Combine Steakhouse announces the First Annual Whiskey Bourbon Tasting which promises an evening full of good bourbon, delicious bites, good company, and fun.

The event will be held on Nov. 17 from 6-8 p.m. Early Bird registration will be priced at $75, registration after Nov. 12 will be $95. Limited tickets will be available at the door ($95). Reservations are encouraged.

For more information, visit Combine Steakhouse at 910 Bend Boulevard, East Moline, or online at https://combinerestaurants.com/. The phone number is 309-524-5380.

