Election day information, night of reporting

Iowa (KWQC) - Information for voters on election day and how reporting will be done from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

The election results reported on Tuesday night for the City-School elections are unofficial, the Secretary of State’s office said.

On Nov. 7, the polls will open at 7 a.m. and then will close at 8 p.m. All absentee ballots must be received by the respective county auditor at the close of the polls.

Iowans can visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov to find their polling location, Voter ID requirements, or to track the status of their absentee ballot.

All 99 counties in Iowa will conduct post-election audits for the City-School Election. On Wednesday the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office will conduct a random drawing to select one precinct in each county to be audited.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.