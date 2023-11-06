Election day information, night of reporting

KWQC Fastcast for Nov. 6 (noon)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KWQC) - Information for voters on election day and how reporting will be done from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

The election results reported on Tuesday night for the City-School elections are unofficial, the Secretary of State’s office said.

On Nov. 7, the polls will open at 7 a.m. and then will close at 8 p.m. All absentee ballots must be received by the respective county auditor at the close of the polls.

Iowans can visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov to find their polling location, Voter ID requirements, or to track the status of their absentee ballot.

All 99 counties in Iowa will conduct post-election audits for the City-School Election. On Wednesday the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office will conduct a random drawing to select one precinct in each county to be audited.

RELATED:
Bettendorf school board candidates forum
Davenport school board candidates forum
Decision 2023: What do candidates say are Davenport’s biggest challenges?

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
Nearly 7,000 customers were without power early Friday Morning in the Illinois Quad Cities.
Tree falls on power line, causes major power outage in Illinois Quad Cities
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

Decision 2023
Decision 2023: What do candidates say are Davenport’s biggest challenges?
Iowa Caucuses
Iowa Democrats can request mail-in Presidential Preference Cards
This is the last week before students in the Linn-Mar and Marion Independent School Districts...
Conservative and liberal organizations endorsing Iowa school board candidates
U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen talked about the upcoming Speaker of the House vote and the situation...
U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen talks Speaker of the House, Israel on Quad Cities Today