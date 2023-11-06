Getting trees and woody shrubs ready for winter dormancy

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, shares tips about how to care for trees and shrubs prior to the harsh upcoming winter temperatures and conditions.

Swihart recommends wrapping, mulching, watering prior to the ground freezing, and pruning to help them get through the brutal winter season to prevent damage (including critters). Further explanation on the major tips include:

Before the ground freezes, consider watering trees and shrubs.

Seasonal wrapping protects trees from critters from eating tender trees or for other reasons.

To maintain a more constant soil temperature, insulate roots, and slow moisture loss, add 2 to 3 inches of mulch around the base of the tree in late fall or early winter

Pruning in winter (not now) causes less stress on trees--so waiting until tree is dormant is a healthier time to trim back.

University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan. If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.