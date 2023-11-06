KWQC-TV6′s upcoming 75th anniversary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Cyle Dickens, KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist and member of the Creative Services staff, explains some of the upcoming excitement surrounding the station’s 75th anniversary which will happen on Oct. 31, 2024.

One of the changes is that TV6 is bringing back the very popular, signature “Hello” campaign which viewers that are old enough might recognize from the 90s.

Dickens also talks about going through the archives to find pieces of old sets and so much more related to station history.

