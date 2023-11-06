WATCH: Governor Reynolds endorses Ron DeSantis at Des Moines rally

Reynolds endorses Desantis
Reynolds endorses Desantis(Matthew Tribble | KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Monday night at his rally in Des Moines.

“We need someone who puts this country first and not himself. That leader is Ron DeSantis!” said Gov. Reynolds before supporters.

Gov. Reynolds had previously pledged not to endorse any candidate ahead of the caucuses. Back in July, Trump attacked Reynolds for not endorsing his candidacy, saying that he previously endorsed her when she needed him.

You can watch her announcement below:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
Nearly 7,000 customers were without power early Friday Morning in the Illinois Quad Cities.
Tree falls on power line, causes major power outage in Illinois Quad Cities
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

Traffic alert for River Drive in Davenport and Bartlett St. in Muscatine
Traffic alert: Bartlett St. in Muscatine for emergency water repair
River Drive in Davenport down to one lane
Traffic alert: River Drive in Davenport down to 1 lane
River Drive in Davenport down to one lane
Traffic alerts on River Drive in Davenport and Barlett St. in Muscatine
Mixed clouds and sun Tuesday with milder than average highs near 60.
First Alert Forecast - Mixed clouds and sun Tuesday with milder than average highs near 60.
Mercy Iowa City hiring healthcare professionals
Bankruptcy court OKs sale of Mercy Iowa City hospital