Mississippi Valley represented Iowa at National Job Quality Academy in D.C.

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Board is a workforce development board and non-profit organization overseeing the workforce services for job seekers and employers in the eight counties of Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Henry, Louisa, Des Moines, and Lee in Iowa called the Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Area (MVWA).

The Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Board was one of 16 teams across the nation selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Quality Academy in Washington, D.C., earlier in the year. It’s all in an effort to help the local workforce system focus on enhancing good jobs and opportunities for workers and setting strategic plans for implementation of all that is gleaned from the national landscape.

For more information, access the website: https://www.mississippivalleyworkforce.org/ or contact the board here.

