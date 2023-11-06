Rock Falls volleyball star Claire Bickett voted TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

By Joey Donia
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Falls volleyball star Claire Bickett is the Spotlight Athlete of the Week after helping the Rockets reach State for the first time ever.

“She’s a gentle giant, she’s big in stature and quiet but she leads by example, she provides the calmness to my team, she provides a lot of knowledge, determination and a lot of fire, so she’s your typical captain somebody that you really want that people respect and look up to and that’s her” said head coach Shelia Pillars.

“It feels good for sure but I couldn’t do any of it without my teammates and who they are behind me and just working as a team so a lot of it’s to them too. We’re super competitive, this group of girls so I think having them there to push me really helps” said Bickett.

