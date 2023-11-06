Traffic alert: Rock Island 11th St. and 25th Ave.

KWQC Fastcast for Nov. 6 (noon)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Beginning Monday, water main work will close a lane at 11th Street and 25th Avenue in Rock Island.

The final installation of new water main connections will eliminate turning west onto 25th Avenue.

The city said it anticipates finishing by Nov. 24 if the weather allows.

The city asks pedestrians to also avoid areas marked off to drivers.

Rock Island said water main work at 11th Street and 25th Avenue will detour traffic until about Nov. 24.(City of Rock Island)

