Augustana football to host #1 North Central with CCIW Title on the line

By Joey Donia
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Augustana football team is 8-1 for the first time since 2005. Saturday the Vikings will finish the regular season at home against #1 North Central. With a victory, Augustana would win a share of the CCIW Title giving the Vikings a conference title for the first time since 2006. Augustana and North Central will kickoff at noon on Saturday. Watch for highlights on KWQC.

