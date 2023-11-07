Augustana football to host #1 North Central with CCIW Title on the line
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Augustana football team is 8-1 for the first time since 2005. Saturday the Vikings will finish the regular season at home against #1 North Central. With a victory, Augustana would win a share of the CCIW Title giving the Vikings a conference title for the first time since 2006. Augustana and North Central will kickoff at noon on Saturday. Watch for highlights on KWQC.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.