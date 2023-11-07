Bear swipes Taco Bell delivery from family’s front porch

A black bear in Florida was caught on camera grabbing a delivery of Taco Bell from a home's...
A black bear in Florida was caught on camera grabbing a delivery of Taco Bell from a home's front porch.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – A four-legged thief stole food from the front porch of a Florida homeowner just moments after it was delivered.

The theft was caught on a Ring doorbell camera at an Orlando-area home.

In the video, a delivery driver can be seen leaving a bag of Taco Bell at the front door.

Minutes later, a black bear casually strolls over, grabs the bag, and walks away - almost as if he were waiting for the food to arrive.

The family then opens their front door to look for the food, only to discover later that their food was stolen by the bear.

According to reports, the food was about $45, making it a surprisingly expensive meal for the animal.

WOFL spoke with Laidy Guiterrez and Daniel Bula, who ordered the food along with their niece Nicole Castro.

After taking the bag of food, the bear even came back for a soda that was left on the porch, the family said.

They also said they weren’t surprised when they found out who the culprit was, as black bears are common in their neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

Douglas Paul Button II was booked in the Scott County jail Monday on possessing child...
Davenport man charged with possessing child pornography
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
Just 10 days before another government shutdown, Congress eyes Ukraine, Israel and border security
FILE - A sign for WeWork is displayed at their office in the borough of Manhattan in New York,...
WeWork seeks bankruptcy protection in stunning fall for a company once valued close to $50 billion
A sunbathing alligator was found on a Lake Michigan beach.
Small alligator caught sunbathing on Lake Michigan beach
Heidi Huiskamp Collins with Huiskamp Collins Investments LLC. discusses financial planning for...
Financial Planning with Heidi: Long-Term Care Planning