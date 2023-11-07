Bettendorf presents plan for future housing, business, recreation

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf is unveiling updates to its plan for the development of the city.

The City’s Community Development Department is hosting an open house to share its Comprehensive Plan: Premiering Bettendorf. The public is invited to stop by on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., to view the plan, ask questions, and provide feedback before it is presented to the city for adoption in 2024.

“Back in May, we asked the community to get involved in this update by using our Community Interactive Map to tell planners where they would like to see new homes, commercial buildings, parks, trails, etc.,” Mark Hunt, community development director, said. “Since then, there have been more than 1,600 total visits to the plan’s web page (www.bettendorf.org/ComprehensivePlan) and we’ve received 284 comments.”

