Bettendorf presents plan for future housing, business, recreation

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 7.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf is unveiling updates to its plan for the development of the city.

The City’s Community Development Department is hosting an open house to share its Comprehensive Plan: Premiering Bettendorf. The public is invited to stop by on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., to view the plan, ask questions, and provide feedback before it is presented to the city for adoption in 2024.

“Back in May, we asked the community to get involved in this update by using our Community Interactive Map to tell planners where they would like to see new homes, commercial buildings, parks, trails, etc.,” Mark Hunt, community development director, said. “Since then, there have been more than 1,600 total visits to the plan’s web page (www.bettendorf.org/ComprehensivePlan) and we’ve received 284 comments.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

Cedar Street in Muscatine will be reduced to one lane on Wednesday.
Muscatine Cedar Street down to 1 lane Wednesday
Bradley Haws has been named CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics and associate vice...
UI Hospitals & Clinics names new CEO
The UnityPoint Helath Robert Young Center is looking to fill some open positions for...
Outpatient Services, Robert Young Center: Growing Need for School-Based Counselors
Drivers traveling between Davenport and Iowa City over the next several weeks should be aware...
Westbound I-80 Wilton rest area to be closed several weeks