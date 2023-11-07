Christmas Cottage to open for only ten days starting Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Christmas Cottage, a unique holiday boutique featuring the beautiful works from over 48 local artisans at a new location--902 West Kimberly Road in Davenport’s Village Shopping Center--is set to open for the season from Nov. 10-19.

The retail space---which will only be open for JUST 10 DAYS--always has free admission and offers personalization services for customized ornaments and gifts for every member of the family.

____________ talks about the 45-year tradition of the Christmas Cottage and informs the audience about all the fun and exciting events planned that get underway on opening day, Friday, Nov. 11. There will be door prize giveaways and more.

Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit online at https://www.christmascottagedavenportiowa.com/ or call 309-644-2478.

