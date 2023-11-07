Cold front arrives Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Warmth will continue today, although not quite as warm as it was on Monday. East winds will work to keep us in the low 60s as opposed to 60s and 70s like we had yesterday. A cool front will approach the area on Wednesday, while rain chances are there, it won’t be widespread nor much. This will lead to a cooler stretch of weather for the rest of week that is more typical of this time of November in the 40s and 50s.

TODAY: Sunny and mild. High: 60º. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low: 49º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 66º.

