Davenport man charged with possessing child pornography

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was booked in the Scott County jail Mondy on possessing child pornography charges.

Douglas Paul Button II, 44, is charged with 22 counts of purchase/possess depiction of a minor in a sex act-first offense, a Class D felony. Which is punishable by five years in prison.

According to the arrest affidavit;

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported 4 cyber tips to Davenport police on July 18, regarding child pornography and child sex abuse material.

The cloud-based storage provider for Verizon, Synchronoss Technologies, reported the account belonging to Button, police said. The account was found to have 67 images and two video files with child pornography on them, from February 2021 to May 2023.

In October, three additional CyberTip reports for three more images were reported from the same account belonging to Button, police said.

According to the affidavit, Button’s Google Cloud account had 10 images and two video files also found in the other cloud account.

Button is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond, court records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 17.

