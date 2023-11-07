Davenport man charged with possessing child pornography

The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Nov.7.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was booked in the Scott County jail Mondy on possessing child pornography charges.

Douglas Paul Button II, 44, is charged with 22 counts of purchase/possess depiction of a minor in a sex act-first offense, a Class D felony. Which is punishable by five years in prison.

According to the arrest affidavit;

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported 4 cyber tips to Davenport police on July 18, regarding child pornography and child sex abuse material.

The cloud-based storage provider for Verizon, Synchronoss Technologies, reported the account belonging to Button, police said. The account was found to have 67 images and two video files with child pornography on them, from February 2021 to May 2023.

In October, three additional CyberTip reports for three more images were reported from the same account belonging to Button, police said.

According to the affidavit, Button’s Google Cloud account had 10 images and two video files also found in the other cloud account.

Button is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond, court records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 17.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

KWQC shows how to submit photos for the Veterans day tribute.
How to Submit you Veterans Day photos to KWQC
Ahead of it’s upcoming registration, RAGBRAI revealed the 2024 logo.
RAGBRAI reveals logo for 2024 ride
Ceiling fan settings could save you money
How the direction your ceiling fan spins can save you money this winter
The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Nov.7.
Fastcast: Tuesday, Nov. 7, a.m.