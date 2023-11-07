FOUND: Rock Island police locate previously missing 13-year-old boy

The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Nov.7.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department has located a previously missing 13-year-old boy.

At approximately 2:35 p.m. police released a statement saying the boy has been found and that he is in good health. Police added that he is in the process of being reunited with his family.

Previously, police said Luis Gonzalez was reported missing on Monday and was last seen around 7:45 p.m. when he left the YWCA at 229 16th Street in Rock Island.

He was reported to be last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, a black Kings Jersey, gray pants, and gray and black tennis shoes, police said.

Surveillance video in the area found Luis Gonzalez’s last known location was around 20th Street and 3rd Ave walking northbound. Police said they have searched this area but Luis Gonzalez still has not been found.

Police said Luis Gonzalez is approximately 6-foot, 220 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Gonzalez also suffers from Autism.

Police asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luis Gonzalez to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

