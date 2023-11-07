Genesis lights Remembrance Tree outside hospice

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - For nearly two decades, the Genesis Hospice Remembrance Tree-lighting has been a community tradition to usher in the holiday season and celebrate the memories of loved ones who have passed.

The tree-lighting also illuminates the continuing need for access to quality hospice in the region.

This year’s tree-lighting is Monday at 6 p.m. outside the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf.

