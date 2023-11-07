Gilda’s Club 25th annual Blessing Tree to relocate

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The 25th annual Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities Blessing Tree will shine bright at a new location this year, one that makes it available for all to see.

The Blessing Tree is a collaboration between Gilda’s Club, Ascentra Credit Union, The Downtown Bettendorf Organization, and the City of Bettendorf, and officials say the Blessing Tree is a tradition in which people can sponsor a light, bow or ornament in memory of, in celebration of, or in gratitude for a special person in their life. The Blessing Tree will be located at ‘Be the Light Park’, on State Street in downtown Bettendorf, between 10th and 12th Streets.

“‘Be the Light Park’ is a place dedicated to remembering and honoring the lives of Dale Owen and Paul Lensmeyer,” said Angela Owen, Dale Owen’s widow. “Both were taken form us entirely too soon. Having the Blessing Tree shining brightly at the ‘Be the Light Park’ really touches my heart because Dale would want to share his place of remembrance with others.”

The Blessing Tree is 32-feet-tall and officials say it will be visible from both sides of the river and it will allow the community to visit at any time to honor, remember and celebrate.

A formal celebration will be held on Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at ‘Be the Light Park’ that the public is invited to, officials said. The celebration will include cocoa, cookies, Victorian carolers, and conversation. Names will be read of loves ones at 6:15 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. the tree will be lit. The Blessing Tree will remain lit through Jan. 3.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to have the Gilda’s Blessing Tree located within the ‘Be the Light Park’ this holiday season,” said Linda Andry, President and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union. “It is incredibly heartwarming to see the collaboration between Ascentra, Gilda’s Club, the downtown Bettendorf Organization and the City of Bettendorf to provide a place for members of our communities to remember loved ones, to bring hope to those fighting cancer and to share the message of ‘being a light’ to all that visit the park or pass by.”

Additionally, officials say there is convenient parking along State Street, as well as parking available at Adel Wholesalers. All proceeds from the Blessing Tree benefit the no-cost programs at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities to support those in the Quad Cities community that are impacted with cancer.

To learn more about contributing to the Blessing Tree or to purchase a light, bow or ornament, visit gildasclubqc.org/blessing or call 563-326-7504, officials said. Donations can be made through Jan. 3.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.