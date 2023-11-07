How the direction your ceiling fan spins can save you money this winter

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - As the temperatures get colder heading into late fall and eventually winter, there is one household appliance that could make your living spcae a little warmer, and even save you a little money.

We are talking about your ceiling fan.

During the summer months, it is important to set your fan to turn counterclockwise. Doing this forces the air straight downward, making it feel cooler, creating a “wind chill affect.”

During the winter months and the cooler months, it is recommended you switch your ceiling fan to turn clockwise. The warm air trapped near the ceiling is pushed along the walls, and eventually down to the floor, spreading the warmer air around the room.

This can help make the temperature in your room a little warmer.

It’s important to note that the setting on your fan during the winter should be “low” in order to effectively transfer the warmer air across the room.

Having it on a higher setting could make it cooler.

These simple tips can not only make your living space a little more comfortable but can also save you some money on your energy bill in the summer and the winter.

