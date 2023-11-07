How the direction your ceiling fan spins can save you money this winter

The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Nov.7.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - As the temperatures get colder heading into late fall and eventually winter, there is one household appliance that could make your living spcae a little warmer, and even save you a little money.

We are talking about your ceiling fan.

During the summer months, it is important to set your fan to turn counterclockwise. Doing this forces the air straight downward, making it feel cooler, creating a “wind chill affect.”

During the winter months and the cooler months, it is recommended you switch your ceiling fan to turn clockwise. The warm air trapped near the ceiling is pushed along the walls, and eventually down to the floor, spreading the warmer air around the room.

This can help make the temperature in your room a little warmer.

It’s important to note that the setting on your fan during the winter should be “low” in order to effectively transfer the warmer air across the room.

Having it on a higher setting could make it cooler.

These simple tips can not only make your living space a little more comfortable but can also save you some money on your energy bill in the summer and the winter.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Nov.7.
Fastcast: Tuesday, Nov. 7, a.m.
TV6 experienced signal disruption due to tower maintenance. At approximately 6:20 p.m. signal...
KWQC signal disruption during tower work
The Forest Preserve District invites residents of Rock Island County to give their feedback on...
Where do you play? Rock Island Forest Preserve District survey wants feedback
Beginning Monday, water main work will close a lane at 11th Street and 25th Avenue in Rock...
Traffic alert: Rock Island 11th St. and 25th Ave.