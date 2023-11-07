Murder charges reinstated against woman accused of killing former Maquon police chief

Murder charges have been reinstated against a Maquon woman, formerly accused of killing former Maquon Police Chief, Richard Young.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MAQUON, Ill. (KWQC) - First- degree murder charges have been reinstated against a Maquon woman, formerly accused of killing former Maquon Police Chief, Richard Young and then storing his body in a storage unit.

The woman, Marcy Oglesby, had some of the charges against her dismissed back in March, including the charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery by administering dangerous substances, and concealment of a homicide during that hearing. Charges were dropped on procedural grounds.

Tuesday, those murder charges were reinstated by an appellate court against Oglesby.

In March, Oglesby had argued in court documents that the charges, which were filed in February, violated her right to a speedy trial.

Oglesby now has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Jan. 8.

