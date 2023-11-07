Muscatine Cedar Street down to 1 lane Wednesday

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Cedar Street in Muscatine will be reduced to one lane on Wednesday.

Cedar Street will be reduced to a single lane of traffic at the UnityPoint Health, Trinity Muscatine construction site, 1400 block of Cedar from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, to allow for concrete pour back, according to a media release from city officials. Flaggers will be present to alternate traffic during the work time period.

Officials say the lane restriction will be extended once the panel is poured back so that the concrete can cure.

The “please alternate signs will be in place during the curating process, officials said. Drivers should be cautious in construction areas, slow down, and watch for construction workers.

