Outpatient Services, Robert Young Center: Growing Need for School-Based Counselors

The UnityPoint Helath Robert Young Center is looking to fill some open positions for school-based counselors.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The UnityPoint Helath Robert Young Center is looking to fill some open positions for school-based counselors.

Joe Lilly, MS, Director of Outpatient Services at UnityPoint Helath Robert Young Center says the center is seeing more of a need in the community for school-based counselors.

“Every year we serve about 3,000 children and families throughout the Robert Young Center,” Lilly stated. “One of the ways that we’ve realized is a great place to help families access care is actually in a school setting.”

Lilly says they’re looking for people who are independently licensed, but if they have a masters degree in counseling or social work, that’s great too.

These school-based counselors will integrate full-time into the school district, and they’ll do mental health assessments and provide the counseling and support to those students in need of these resources, Lilly said. The biggest benefit to having these school-based services is having that coordination of care between Robert Young’s counselors and the school’s social workers and counselors too just to make sure no kid is missed.

Lilly says those interested should reach out to UnityPoint Health through their website.

