Police find body in Rock River in Dixon

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Dixon police say they found a deceased white male in the Rock River in Dixon Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the call of a deceased person in the Rock River near the Peoria Avenue Bridge on the southside of the river around 2:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigative Division was contacted and responded to the scene.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488.

This is developing story and updates will be provided as they become available on-air and online.

