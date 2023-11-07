Quad City Steamwheelers 2024 regular season schedule announced

The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Nov.7.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Steamwheelers 2024 regular season schedule is set.

The Quad City Steemwheelers will open their 2024 season on a Friday night at home, at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, 1201 River Drive, against the defending Eastern Conference Champion Sioux Falls Storm on Friday, March 22, according to a media release from a Steamwheelers spokesperson. Following a bye week, the Steamwheelers will again be at home Saturday, April 6 in a bout vs. the Green Bay Blizzard.

Fans who want to purchase or would like more information on 2024 season tickets can contact the Steamwheelers Front Office at 309-517-2019 or by visiting steamwheelersfootball.com/seasontickets for more details and to fill out the online form for season tickets.

For the full Steamwheelers schedule, visit steamwheelersfootball.com/schedule.

Steamwheelers 2024 Schedule announced.
Steamwheelers 2024 Schedule announced.(Steamwheelers)

