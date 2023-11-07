Sushi Staples has detention hearing

A detention hearing was held Tuesday for Sushi Staples.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A detention hearing was held Tuesday for Sushi Staples, a 37-year-old woman from Rock Island charged in connection with concealment of death and obstruction of justice in her son’s death.

Staples detention hearing was reset back on Nov. 2 after her attorney asked to be removed from the case. Tuesday, Staples appeared in court for her detention hearing.

The judge ordered that Staples remain in jail where she has been since her arrest back in July.

Staples was asking to be let out under Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act which went into place in September. The judge rejected the motion.

According to Rock Island County court records, a notice to appeal the decision was filed.

Staples is set to be back in court for a status hearing on Nov. 15, according to court records.

