Targeting 12 risk factors could reduce dementia cases by 40 percent

There is an expanding body of evidence based on numerous studies that identifies 12 modifiable risk factors that lead to dementia. Modifiable means these are actions we can take regarding lifestyle and health behaviors to influence more positive outcomes.

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers highlights the list and breaks down how the factors are divided up by age. Dementia cases could be dramatically reduced worldwide by up to 40 percent if individuals avoid the risks outlined.

In mid-life, hearing loss is the top risk factor. In fact, it’s important to note that treating hearing impairment is actually treating the brain, not the ears.

