Targeting 12 risk factors could reduce dementia cases by 40 percent

Targeting 12 risk factors could reduce 40 percent of dementia cases
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What can we do to prevent being part of the growing statistics of Americans developing dementia?

There is an expanding body of evidence based on numerous studies that identifies 12 modifiable risk factors that lead to dementia. Modifiable means these are actions we can take regarding lifestyle and health behaviors to influence more positive outcomes.

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers highlights the list and breaks down how the factors are divided up by age. Dementia cases could be dramatically reduced worldwide by up to 40 percent if individuals avoid the risks outlined.

In mid-life, hearing loss is the top risk factor. In fact, it’s important to note that treating hearing impairment is actually treating the brain, not the ears.

The entire list is embedded in a photograph below and is predominantly featured within the on-air interview.

Concept By Iowa always offers free screenings to assess an individual’s current hearing status.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers have two locations within the region at 4007 East 53rd Street, Suite 300, Davenport, and 1663 Lincoln Way, Clinton. For more information, call 877-958-7987 (Davenport) or 563-219-8329 (Clinton).

12 modifiable behavior or lifestyle choices that can reduce individual dementia risk
12 modifiable behavior or lifestyle choices that can reduce individual dementia risk

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

Watermark Corners has a bar, wine, and cocktail accessories and more at the Moline location.
Watermark Corners features gifts galore for all ages
Watermark Corners has a bar, wine, and cocktail accessories and more at the Moline location.
Watermark Corners Christmas 2023 Part 2
Heidi Huiskamp Collins with Huiskamp Collins Investments LLC. discusses financial planning for...
Financial Planning with Heidi: Long-Term Care Planning
Watermark Corners for family gams and more in Moline, IL
Watermark Corners Christmas 2023 Part 1
Traditional Floors, Milan, IL
Why you should get new floors before the holidays with Traditional Floors