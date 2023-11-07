UI Hospitals & Clinics names new CEO

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s a new leader at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Bradley Haws has been named CEO of the hospital and associate vice president of UI Health Care.

Haws was the chief financial officer and associate vice president of UI Health Care from 2018-2021.

The university says he played an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic in “stabilizing UI Health Care finances so that the organization could emerge from the crisis on solid financial footing.”

The announcement comes one day after a bankruptcy court approved the sale of Mercy Iowa City to University of Iowa.

“I am eager to come back to UI Health Care in this new role, especially during a time of transformative growth for the organization and with new opportunities to expand access to high-quality health care for Iowans,” Haws said.

Most recently, Haws served as CFO with Emory Healthcare, part of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

He will begin on Nov. 29.

