Watermark Corners features gifts galore for all ages

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - During “Holiday Gift Guide and Entertainment” theme week, let’s consider the holiday season offerings from a downtown Moline long-time business offering myriad fresh ideas for gift giving, party planning, and more.

Amy Trimble from Watermark Corners Gifts & Stationary, 1500 River Drive, Moline, highlights an impressive array of bestselling games for every family member and gifts (including personalized items, wine, accessories and boutique wear).

Watermark Corners will be hosting a Holiday Open House Nov. 8-11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or 8 p.m. on Friday only). See details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1298025690913426?ref=newsfeed

See more about the store, the Corner Bar, the various high-quality product lines, and how to order online or visit during regular business hours at https://watermarkcorners.com/.

For more information, follow Watermark Corners on Facebook here or call 309-764-0055.

