Westbound I-80 Wilton rest area to be closed several weeks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - Drivers traveling between Davenport and Iowa City over the next several weeks should be aware that the Westbound I-80 Wilton rest area will be temporarily closed.

Due to nearby construction on the Sugar Creek Bridge, the rest area on Westbound I-80 near Wilton, milepost 270, will be closed starting the evening of Sunday, Nov. 12, according to a media release from the Iowa Department of Transportation. It’s expected to remain closed through Friday, Dec. 8, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.