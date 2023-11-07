Why you should get new floors before the holidays with Traditional Floors

Options for replacing flooring before the holidays with Traditional Floors
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Traditional Floors should be a first choice for residential homes or businesses when it comes to remodeling, new construction, or other projects and property improvements especially during the holiday season when homeowners are very interested in sprucing up their spaces before visitors.

Steve Burwinkel, Traditional Floors, talk about how the business has all the products you could possibly need when it comes to flooring--offering a wide selection of name brands that can fit within any budget.

Talking points include a variety of new soft carpets and luxury hardwoods and vinyl.

Traditional Floors is located at 1920 1st Avenue E, Ste 2, Milan, IL. Visit the business website at https://www.traditionalfloorsqc.com/ nor call 309-787-3071.

