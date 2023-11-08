Close Up With CASI: Hat Bash

CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp joins Morgan to talk about details for the 15th annual Hat Bash, the second largest fundraiser for CASI.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp joins Morgan to talk about details for the 15th annual Hat Bash, the second largest fundraiser for CASI. This year’s goal is to raise over $75,000.

What? Hat Bash fundraiser for CASI

When? Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where? 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport at CASI

How? Wear a fun hat and fundraise money

CASI information:

Address: 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport

Phone: 563-386-7477

Website: CASISeniors.org

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news

Latest News

Wednesday, Chhabria A. Harris, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated DUI causing death,...
Woman charged in I-74 fatal pedestrian bike path crash receives 20 years in prison
KWQC First Alert Rain
Rain ends and clear and windy conditions set up overnight
Bidwell Avenue will be closed to traffic starting Monday for an emergency culvert repair.
Traffic alert: Work on UPH-Trinity Muscatine to close lane Wednesday
Starting Monday, East Central Park between Brady and Farnam will close again for underground...
West Locust road work closing lanes, intersections