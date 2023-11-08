Close Up With CASI: Hat Bash
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp joins Morgan to talk about details for the 15th annual Hat Bash, the second largest fundraiser for CASI. This year’s goal is to raise over $75,000.
What? Hat Bash fundraiser for CASI
When? Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where? 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport at CASI
How? Wear a fun hat and fundraise money
CASI information:
Address: 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport
Phone: 563-386-7477
Website: CASISeniors.org
