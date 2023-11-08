Close Up With CASI: Hat Bash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI President and CEO Laura Kopp joins Morgan to talk about details for the 15th annual Hat Bash, the second largest fundraiser for CASI. This year’s goal is to raise over $75,000.

What? Hat Bash fundraiser for CASI

When? Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where? 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport at CASI

How? Wear a fun hat and fundraise money

CASI information:

Address: 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport

Phone: 563-386-7477

Website: CASISeniors.org

