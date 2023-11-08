Davenport Mayor, alderman election results

In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the race.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the Davenport elections the Mayoral race topped the results, with Mike Matson winning the race.

MAYORAL

Ken Croken challenged incumbent Mike Matson in the 2023 election with Matson coming out on top, receiving 6,258 votes and Croken receiving 4,604 votes.

TV6′s Cyle Bales spoke to re-elected Mayor Matson about his reaction to winning.

“I’m just humbled and honored to have another two years,” said Mayor Matson. “... I look forward to continuing the positive momentum in so many areas that we’ve been working on.”

Matson says over the next two years he is looking forward to working with the several new members of city council, continuing to improve public safety, infrastructure, tourism, and financial stability.

COUNCIL

AT LARGE: Three candidates ran for two at-large seats.

  • Jazmin Newton received 6,898 votes
  • La Canna L Dixon received 2,177 votes
  • Incumbent Kyle Gripp received 7,000 votes

The other At-Large alderman, JJ Condon, was not on the ballot.

Kyle Gripp and Jazmin Newton win seats for at-large

2ND WARD: Ald. Maria Dickmann is not seeking re-election.

  • Judith Lee, the former Ward 8 alderwoman received 500 votes
  • Tim Dunn received 665 votes.

Tim Dunn wins 2nd Ward Ald.

3RD WARD:

  • Paul T. Vasquez received 257 votes
  • Incumbent Marion Meginnis received 538 votes

Marion Meginnis wins 3rd Ward Ald.

4TH WARD:

  • Jade Burkholder received 559 votes
  • Incumbent Robby Ortiz received 485 votes

Jade Burkholder wins 4th Ward Ald.

7TH WARD:

  • Mhisho Lynch received 767 votes
  • Scott Ryder received 605 votes

Mhisho Lynch wins 7th Ward. Ald.

8TH WARD:

  • Paul J Reinartz Jr. received 668 votes
  • James Woods received 583 votes

Paul J Reinartz Jr. wins 8th Ward Ald.

Aldermen who ran unopposed are Ward 1 Ald. Rick Dunn, Ward 5 Ald. Tim Kelly, and Ward 6 Ald. Ben Jobgen.

