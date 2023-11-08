Favorite holiday feast recipes from The Machine Shed

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates how to prepare a variety of favorites that can become part of upcoming holiday feasts.

In the first segment, Grunder prepares a deliciously creamy mushroom soup that can be served as is or for use in that traditional green bean casserole. In the second segment, he demos how to put together a lovely pumpkin creme pie.

The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA. The website is https://machineshed.com/davenport/ and the phone number is 563-391-2427.

