Fort Madison police respond to armed robbery at Hardee’s, suspect at large

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police responded to a report of an armed robbery that took place Tuesday night at a Hardee’s restaurant that injured one person. Police say the suspect is still at large.

According to police, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, Fort Madison officers received a report of an armed robbery that happened at Hardee’s, located at 1431 Avenue H, where the subject was last seen running west out of the building.

Police said they learned that a man had entered the building displaying a large knife and demanding money. The man was denied money and he then punched the manager in the face, cutting the back of his left hand, before running.

A patron then tried to step in to confront him, but police say he got away.

According to police, from reviewed surveillance photos, the man’s features were disguised by a black hoodie and black face mask, but police believe they are looking for a white male who is short with a stocky build, brown hair, with a cut to the back of his left hand. He was also wearing white shoes and black sweatpants with a red undershirt that was visible below the waistline of his pants.

Fort Madison Fire & Rescue provided first aid to the store manager upon arrival at the scene, according to a media release from police. The manager was then taken to the hospital by Lee County EMS. Detectives conducted interviews and collected evidence while officers and a K-9 team searched the area.

During the investigation, police noted that this incident had distinct similarities to an Oct. 7 robbery at a Dollar General, giving cause to believe that the same person is responsible for both crimes, police said.

Police say tips can be submitted anonymously to the Lee County Crime Stoppers by calling 319-376-1090 or by using their website.

